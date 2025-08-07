East Algoma OPP – CMV Driver charged with multiple charges after caught speeding

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) Team on patrol in Blind River over the Civic Day Long Weekend.

On Monday, August 4, 2025, the OPP’s T.I.M.E. Team was conducting traffic enforcement in the Town of Blind River.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the OPP T.I.M.E. team observed an eastbound commercial motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed while overtaking another vehicle on Causley Street. A traffic stop was initiated.

The driver became argumentative with police and refused to provide a driver’s licence or vehicle documents. Despite several requests, the driver failed to identify themselves. The individual was then assisted out of the vehicle and placed under arrest. The driver resisted, and a brief struggle ensued before the officer gained control. The individual was subsequently transported to the Blind River detachment.

Ahmed Uddin MOHAMMED, 42 years old from Mississauga was charged with:

Resist peace officer

Obstruct peace officer

Fail to surrender daily log

Driver of commercial motor vehicle-fail to surrender proof of insurance

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Speeding

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 2, 2025.