East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after single vehicle collision

Impaired driving charges laid following single motor vehicle collision in the Town of Iron Bridge.

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 5:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the south side ditch of Chiblow Lake Road.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Blind River OPP Detachment for further processing.

As a result of the investigation, Daanis NIGANABE, 29 years old from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.