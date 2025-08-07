East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested for driving Impaired

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) lays 32nd impaired charge in 2025.

On Monday, August 4, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma OPP responded to a traffic complaint at Spine Beach, where an individual was reportedly consuming alcohol while sitting in a parked vehicle.

Officers attended the scene shortly after and located the vehicle with the individual in the driver’s seat. While speaking with the driver, police determined that alcohol had been consumed, resulting in an arrest.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several beer cans and an open container of alcohol. The driver was transported to the Elliot Lake detachment for further testing.

Shane DUNN, 49 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 11, 2025. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.