SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Made after Assault

One person is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a firearm.

On July 27, 2025 at approximately 9:37 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police was notified of an assault that occurred on Ontario Street in Wawa. Witnesses reported two individuals had engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical, with one individual pointing a firearm at the second individual.

As a result of the investigation, Spencer WRIGHT, 30 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Fail to comply with probation order – four counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody.