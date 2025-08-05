One person is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a firearm.
On July 27, 2025 at approximately 9:37 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police was notified of an assault that occurred on Ontario Street in Wawa. Witnesses reported two individuals had engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical, with one individual pointing a firearm at the second individual.
As a result of the investigation, Spencer WRIGHT, 30 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Fail to comply with probation order – four counts
The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Made after Assault - August 5, 2025
- Marathon OPP – Impaired Driver Charged - August 4, 2025
- OPP – Have a Safe Holiday Weekend - July 31, 2025