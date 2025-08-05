Breaking News

SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Made after Assault

One person is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a firearm.

On July 27, 2025 at approximately 9:37 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police was notified of an assault that occurred on Ontario Street in Wawa. Witnesses reported two individuals had engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical, with one individual pointing a firearm at the second individual.

As a result of the investigation, Spencer WRIGHT, 30 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Fail to comply with probation order – four counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody.

