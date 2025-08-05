On to the Next Chapter

Dad arrived in Wawa on January 5 1952 when he was 18 years old and one week later, he was working at Algoma Ore Division.

He came with Bill Dereski who was returning to work at AOD after being in Whitemouth for Christmas.

In September 1957, he joined the Michipicoten Fire Department and spent 40 years volunteering as a Fire Fighter and as Deputy Chief.

He never wanted to leave Wawa, but we’ve moved him to the Soo.

Hard moving on, but it’s time for the next chapter.

Hugs to Louanne for her labour of love helping us make Dad’s new home special with a blue dresser.

Judy & Mario

*jls