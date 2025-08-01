Friday Morning News – August 1

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Local smoke. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.
- Saturday – Sunny. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Saturday Night – Clear. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- It was rather terrifying to read about the crisis in our health care system. The shortage of physicians and how much locums can be incentified to work. SooToday interviews Wawa physicians for look into the current medical system is pitting communities/health against each other trying to maintain medical care for their communities.
- ON511 warns for travellers between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, “Expect delays up to 15 minutes. Highway 17 – 2.7 kilometres north of Orphan Lake Trail to 2.4 kilometres north of Mijinemunshing Road for 22.0 kilometres. Single lane closures of 2000 metres max. Advisory speed reduction at operation locations. Full restoration of lane width at the end of each working day. No reduced height. No detours.”
