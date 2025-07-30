Wednesday Morning News – July 30

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning. Local smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low 10.
- Thursday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday Night – Clear. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- 6.92-foot tsunami wave has just been recorded in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii after the 8.8 earthquake 126km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia. Tsunami warnings were issued advising people to seek higher ground across the Pacific coastlines.
