Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – July 30

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning. Local smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low 10.
  • Thursday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
  • Thursday Night – Clear. Low 10.

News Tidbits:

  • 6.92-foot tsunami wave has just been recorded in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii after the 8.8 earthquake 126km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia. Tsunami warnings were issued advising people to seek higher ground across the Pacific coastlines.

 

