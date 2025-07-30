Nipigon OPP – Driver arrested for Impaired after driving aggressively

An officer on patrol arrested a driver for impaired operation after witnessing a vehicle driving aggressively.

On July 28, 2025, at approximately 10:30 pm, an officer with the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling Highway 11&17, near the Town of Nipigon. The officer witnessed a vehicle leaving a local establishment spinning tires and accelerating heavily.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. A roadside test with the Approved Screening Device (ASD) was demanded, to which the driver failed. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Nipigon Detachment for further testing.

Shawn JAROLI, 49-years-old, from Nipigon, ON has been charged under the criminal code with;

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drug

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused’s driver licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Nipigon on a future date.

Impaired driving is a serious threat to the safety of all road users. The OPP is dedicated to ensuring road safety through enforcement and public education. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 to report it. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.