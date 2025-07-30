East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested for Impaired after taking truck without consent

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a black pickup truck that had been taken without consent from a garage on Huron Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

The driver was known to the complainant and later, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Algoma Mills. Upon arrival, police determined that the vehicle involved in the collision was the same pickup truck reported stolen earlier from Blind River.

While speaking with the driver, officers determined alcohol had been consumed. The individual was arrested at the scene and transported to the Blind River OPP detachment for further processing.

Paul RILEY, 18 years old from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Take motor vehicle without consent

Fail to have insurance card

Drive motor vehicle, no licence

Drive motor vehicle, no permit

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 2, 2025. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.