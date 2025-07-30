East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested for being intoxicated in Public

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) receive a complaint of a shirtless person outside a residence on Diefenbaker Court in the City of Elliot Lake.

On July 25, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police attended Diefenbaker Court and arrested an individual for being intoxicated in a public place and while searching the individual officers located nine methamphetamine pills inside a pant pocket.

Terrence ELLIOTT, 36 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance-methamphetamine

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Being intoxicated in public place

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 11, 2025.