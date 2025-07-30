East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested for being intoxicated in Public

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) receive a complaint of a shirtless person outside a residence on Diefenbaker Court in the City of Elliot Lake.
On July 25, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police attended Diefenbaker Court and arrested an individual for being intoxicated in a public place and while searching the individual officers located nine methamphetamine pills inside a pant pocket.
Terrence ELLIOTT, 36 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance-methamphetamine
- Fail to comply with Probation Order
- Being intoxicated in public place
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 11, 2025.
