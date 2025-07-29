Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – July 29

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Local smoke. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Local smoke. Low 12.
  • Wednesday – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning. Local smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Wednesday – Night Clear. Low 10.
