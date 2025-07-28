Wawa to Lose Beer Store September 28th

The Beer Store has been selling beer in Ontario for more than 90 years, and in Wawa, since probably when the highway opened. I remember the beautiful print of the Wawa Goese hanging there. But since the province expanded the sale of beer and ready-to-drink alcohol sales to corner stores… Beer Stores have been closing, and recently at nearly 10 a month.

It was sure to have been a difficult decision – but Wawa’s Beer Store will close at the end of day, September 28th. It joins 10 others that will close as well on that date.

In the region, the Chapleau Beer Store closed last June, Nipigon last September. This year saw Hearst, SSM on Bruce Street (now a warehouse). Upcoming will see Blind River close August 24th.

A grand total of 64 Beer Store locations have closed in Ontario as of today. The Beer Store is required to keep at least 300 locations open until December 31, 2025, as part of an agreement with the province, but starting in 2026 there is no minimum number. The Beer Store operated over 420 retail locations in Ontario, employing roughly 7000 people before the cuts began in 2024.

As for your empties – they will now have to go to the Soo.