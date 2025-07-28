Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 28

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 27.
At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is a mixture of moderate to high hazard vales throughout the Northeast Region.
