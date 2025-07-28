Monday Morning News – July 28

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Hazy early this morning. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.
- Tuesday – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy. Temperature steady near 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tuesday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Saif Zaman of Etobicoke, who was the Grand Prize winner in the July Thunder Bay 50/50, winning an incredible $1,737,545.
- The music festival was a great time, best of all was the performances by Charlie Angus and his Grievous Angels
- In 2005, Jim Dreyer swam across Lake Superior. Now he is leading 68 swimmers from the Edmund Fitzgerald’s location to Detroit – commemorating the 50th anniversary of her sinking. The swimmers aim to symbolically complete the Edmund Fitzgerald’s final journey as a tribute to the 29 crew members who perished. The journey will take a month – 17 teams of 4 relay swimmers will swim 411 miles to deliver iron ore pellets to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. The pellets are from the same dock in Superior, Wisconsin, where the ship was loaded for the last time.
