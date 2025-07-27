Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

Jul 27, 2025 at 10:42
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
Areas of dense fog are expected to slowly lift this afternoon. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
