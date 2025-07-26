Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 26th

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 25.
At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate throughout the central and southern sectors of the Northeast Region, except for the Bancroft area which has a high hazard value. The hazard values across the northern sectors of the Region are moderate to high.
