Friday Morning News – July 25

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Low 11.
  • Saturday – Mainly sunny. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Saturday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 16.

News Tidbits:

  • The Wawa Music Festival begins today – hope everyone has a great time!
  • Lots of holes in the music world this week – Ozzy, Chuck Mangione, and now George Kooymans (Golden Earring)
