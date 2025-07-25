Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 11.
- Saturday – Mainly sunny. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 16.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Music Festival begins today – hope everyone has a great time!
- Lots of holes in the music world this week – Ozzy, Chuck Mangione, and now George Kooymans (Golden Earring)
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Rock Island House Concert with Pete Eastmure – Saturday, July 26th - July 25, 2025
- Friday Morning News – July 25 - July 25, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Agawa Bay LSPP) OPEN - July 24, 2025