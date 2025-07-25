Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested after driving without required Ignition Interlock

On Monday July 21, 2025, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol duties on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., police observed an eastbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed as it entered a construction zone at the intersection of Causley Street and Huron Street. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle turned onto Lawton Street-a one-way street-before being directed into a nearby coffee shop parking lot.

During the interaction, police determined that the driver held a licence with an Ignition Interlock condition but was operating a vehicle without the required device. Further investigation revealed that the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle unless equipped with an interlock device.

As a result, the driver was arrested, and the involved vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Adrian FLONK, 50 years old from Bowmanville was charged with: Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 4, 2025.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*