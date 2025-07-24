Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – July 24

Weather:

  • Today – A few showers ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers. Showers or a few thunderstorms early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Local smoke this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Local smoke. Low 13.
  • Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 11.
