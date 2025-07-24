Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 24

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 23.
At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the north section of the Northeast Region and moderate to high in the south except for the Kawartha Highlands, where a high to extreme hazard exists.
