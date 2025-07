Air Quality (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) ENDED

This Air Quality Statement has ended.

10:01 AM EDT Thursday 24 July 2025

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause locally poor air quality. Smoke is expected to continue tracking southeast over northeastern Ontario. The poor air quality may persist through the morning and into the afternoon for some areas.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool. Protect your indoor air from wildfire smoke. Actions can include using a clean, good quality air filter in your ventilation system and/or a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke. Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health.

Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution. Always follow guidance from local authorities.

Learn more at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke. Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.