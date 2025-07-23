Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – July 23

Weather – Rainfall Warning

  • Today – Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 30 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 15.
  • Thursday –  Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
  • Thursday Night = Cloudy. Low 13.

News Tidbits:

  • Ozzy has gone home. He has died in the UK at the age of 76. His family announced the news, saying: “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
