Wednesday Morning News – July 23

Weather – Rainfall Warning
- Today – Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 30 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 15.
- Thursday – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Thursday Night = Cloudy. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- Ozzy has gone home. He has died in the UK at the age of 76. His family announced the news, saying: “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
