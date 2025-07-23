Prime Minister Carney meets with premiers

July 22, 2025

Huntsville, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with provincial and territorial premiers in Huntsville, Ontario.

The Prime Minister updated the premiers on trade negotiations with the United States. He emphasized that the federal government remains focused on getting the best deal for Canadians. First Ministers are united on this. The Prime Minister also underscored recent federal measures to restrict and reduce steel imports into Canada, protect Canadian steel workers, catalyze domestic steel production, and prioritize the procurement of Canadian steel in government projects.

First Ministers discussed their ongoing work to get major projects built across the country, strengthening Canada’s economic resilience. To that end, the Prime Minister shared that the Major Federal Projects Office and the Indigenous Advisory Council will be operational by Labour Day – acting as the point of contact for governments, proponents, and communities to submit their proposals. The Prime Minister will continue meeting with key stakeholders over the coming weeks to ensure big projects are built in full partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and to build one Canadian economy.

First Ministers also discussed the wildfire situation across Canada, and the Prime Minister emphasized the federal government’s readiness to mobilize additional resources to protect and support Canadians.