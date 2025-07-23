Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 23

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 22.

At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region.

