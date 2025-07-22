WIETESKA, Ed

Born July 28th, 1956 in Sioux Lookout, Ontario and passed away peacefully on Friday, July 18th, 2025, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

He leaves behind with broken hearts, his loving wife Janet; his children, Lane, Danielle (Mikka), and Holly; and his beloved grandchildren, Rhylan, Janik, Elena, Ayla, Corah, and Jasper.

Ed was known as sharp-minded, a talented carpenter, and in his younger years, a great hockey player who could skate faster than the wind. He was a man who loved gardening and was always tinkering in the yard. In the place he called home, White River, you could find him in his shed listening to Outlaw Country, or outside in the yard.

We will miss Ed every day—his sharp wit, the way he could light up a room with a joke, and his deep love for music that filled the shed with warmth. Life is a little quieter without him, but his spirit is everywhere—in every blooming flower, every work of woodcraft, and every song that makes us smile. The pain is gone, the weight has been lifted, and now the light will guide you home. As the seasons change, a glimpse of you will be present with us in various ways. We know you will be around, watching and guiding us until we’re reunited.

Ed, Dad, Grandpa – your flow of blonde curly hair and your laughter from a joke will forever be etched in our hearts. Our annual summer family get-togethers without you will never be the same. As you would always say, “I love you more,” but now we say we love you more.

There will be no funeral, however a small private gathering of family will take place at a later date.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa,