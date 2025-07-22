Tuesday Morning News – July 22

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight with a thunderstorm risk. Wind south 20km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.
- Wednesday – Cloudy with 70% chance of showers and thunderstorm risk. Wind becoming south 20km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 20. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
