I would like to thank all of the workers who participated in the digging of the river in front of the Marina basin.

A very sincere and heartfelt thank you to the following:

Peter Tillberg of Makkinga Construction from Thunder Bay for the use of their long-stick excavator rented and delivered to us at an extremely reasonable price and allowing myself to operate it.

Villeneuve Construction of Wawa for the donation of a loader and operator at no cost to us.

Brookfield Power Generation for the donation of a loader and operator (Barkley Spreng) at no cost to us.

Thanks also to Alex, Sam and Jeff from the Municipality of Wawa for their extra efforts during this project.

There was a tremendous amount of sand removed from the river with the help of these extremely qualified operators who worked over 75 hours to accomplish this project in one week. What an extremely hard-working crew – a professional job very well done!

A huge thank you to Alamos Gold Mine and Wesdome Gold Mine for their very generous monetary donations toward this project.

All of the boaters using our Marina will surely enjoy the increased water depth resulting from everyone’s hard work!

Cliff Miller