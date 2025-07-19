Saturday Morning News – July 19

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke overnight. Low 8.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Sunday Night – Clear. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- For those who used to travel into the US and enjoy Olive Garden… Recipe Unlimited bought Canada’s eight Olive Garden locations from the brand’s U.S. owner with plans to expand it across Canada. Recipe is Canada’s largest full-service restaurant company, with 1,200 restaurant locations (Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, St.Hubert, The Keg, Montana’s, Kelseys, Bier Markt, East Side Mario’s, Landing Group, New York Fries, The Pickle Barrel & Catering, State and Main, Elephant and Castle, Original Joe’s, The Burgers Priest, Fresh, Blanco Cantina and Añejo).
- the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), has announced that the benefit amounts have increased for 2025–26. Families can now receive up to $7,997 per child under the age of 6 and $6,748 per child aged 6 through 17. This represents approximately a $200 increase from the previous year and will help parents manage everyday expenses like groceries, clothing or child care, providing added support as they raise their children.
