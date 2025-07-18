PM Carney engages First Nations Rights Holders on the Building Canada Act

Canada’s new government is ready to get our country building major projects again – and projects built in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples will be at the forefront of this work.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened the First Nations Major Projects Summit in Gatineau, Québec, to engage First Nations groups on the Building Canada Act and how to most effectively build major projects in partnership with Indigenous Peoples. Over 250 First Nations leaders, regional organizations, and other Rights Holders’ representatives attended the meeting in person and virtually to share their insights, ideas, and priorities.

The Prime Minister heard from First Nations and discussed how the Building Canada Act was designed to transform the Canadian economy and contribute to greater prosperity for Indigenous communities, through equity and resource management projects. To ensure that these major projects are built in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, the federal government is moving forward with several new measures, including:

Standing up an Indigenous Advisory Council that will closely work with the new Major Federal Projects Office. Comprised of First Nations, Inuit, Métis, as well as Modern Treaty and Self-Government representatives, the Advisory Council will help ensure Indigenous perspectives and priorities are integrated at each stage.

Dedicating $40 million in funding for Indigenous participation. From early discussions on which projects to include to ongoing governance and capacity-building, new funding streams will support meaningful participation of Indigenous leadership in nation-building projects.

Expanding the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program. The government has doubled the program to $10 billion to help unlock capital for Indigenous communities to gain full equity ownership in major nation-building projects.

Collaboration will continue with First Nations leadership at all levels through regional dialogue tables. The Prime Minister will soon meet separately with the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee and Métis leadership to further advance these conversations on a distinctions basis.

“It’s time to build big projects that will transform and connect our economy. Central to this mission is shared leadership with Indigenous Peoples. Working in partnership, we can seize this opportunity and build lasting prosperity for generations.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“This Summit marks a turning point. The One Canadian Economy Act is not just about inclusion – it’s about recognizing that prosperity comes when First Nations are full partners in shaping the future. Together, we are building an economy that reflects our shared values, our shared responsibilities, and our shared potential.” The Hon. Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

“Today represents a historic opportunity. Together, we’re beginning the work of building a better future, one in which Indigenous economies and priorities are truly integrated into the national economy. By listening, engaging, and learning in the spirit of true partnership, we are taking the first steps toward that brighter, more equitable future.” The Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

“The One Canadian Economy Act is designed to build Canada strong – building economic resilience here at home while ensuring that First Nations, and all Canadians, benefit. To achieve our objectives, we will – and must – look to advance the interests of Indigenous communities. That is the only path to shared success. The First Nations Major Projects Summit marks the first step in that process – setting the stage to create lasting economic opportunities for First Nations across Canada.” The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

“It’s time to build major energy and resource projects again in Canada to strengthen our economy and secure our sovereignty in the face of threats. A key part of how we will do this successfully is transforming how we think about First Nations partnership. First Nations are not just participants in our economy – they are the original stewards of this land, Rights Holders, governments, and builders. With meaningful collaboration as partners, they enable us to build better. It’s clear: if we are serious about retooling our economy, then reconciliation must be front and centre, not just at today’s Summit, but in perpetuity.” The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources