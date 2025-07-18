LAZARHOFF, Marlies

It is with deep sadness that the family of Marlies Lazarhoff (born Maria Luise Stroph) announce her passing at the Long Term Care Unit of Lady Dunn Hospital on July 10, 2025 in her 92nd year.

Marlies will be lovingly remembered by her children, George (Jocelyn), Sylvia, Nadya (Lorne) and John: grandchildren, Jamie (Mimi), Mathew (Hyejoo), Ali and Zoe; great grandchildren, Scarlett, Quinn, Robin, Charlie and Max; one brother, Dieter (Friedrung), numerous nieces and nephews in Germany, and friends near and far.

She was predeceased by her husband John (Johannes); grandson Ben; and older siblings, Heinz, Trude, Horst, Lotte, Karlo and Martha in Germany.

Marlies was born in Fulda, Germany on March 19, 1933 to Heinrich and Elizabeth Stroph. She shared many stories about her experiences growing up in Germany and of World War II as a young child, often seeking refuge in basements and shelters during the bombings of her hometown.

She met her husband, John, in Fulda at a dance hall in 1952, marrying shortly after in 1953. Dancing was a passion that both Marlies and John continued to share over the years of their marriage, often gracing the dance floor with their tangos and waltzes.

In 1956, John and Marlies prepared to emigrate to Canada; Jamestown, as it was called back then, now known as Wawa. John would emigrate first and Marlies would follow in 1957 with small children, George and Sylvia in tow.

Marlies grew to love Wawa as her adopted hometown, embracing her new life in a wilderness village picking wild blueberries, fishing and socializing with all of the new residents who came to settle in this beautiful frontier town.

Thank you to all the staff at Lady Dunn Long Term Care who helped to fill our Mom’s last year of life with kindness, care and compassion.

The Lazarhoff family will plan a celebration of Marlies’ life at a later time.