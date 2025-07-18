Friday Morning News – July 18

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. 30% chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Good news in the OSB world. Georgia-Pacific broke ground Tuesday afternoon on their $191 million expansion at its wood processing mill in Englehart. This expansion is expected to secure jobs and ensure the mill is around for at least the next 20 years.
