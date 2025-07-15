Tuesday Morning News – July 15

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke early this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 11.
- Wednesday – Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 6 or high.
- Wednesday Evening – Showers. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- The Perseids will be active from Thursday, July 17, through Saturday, Aug. 23 and will peak this year on Aug. 12 and 13. Unfortunately the near-full moon will make this year’s event disappointing, with only the very brightest shooting stars visible, but still worth a look if you are up late at night.
- If a visit to the Grand Canyon and to the Grand Canyon Lodge is on your bucket list, the lodge and other buildings on the North Rim were destroyed in a forest fire over the weekend. There has not been any talk yet of rebuilding.
- Gisèle Pelicot has been given France’s highest award Knight of the Legion of Honour in recognition of her courage for waiving her right to anonymity during trial against her husband who had drugged and raped her, in addition to inviting dozens of strangers to also abuse her over nearly a decade.
- Congratulations to Valerie Adcock of Hilton Beach. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the April 29, 2025 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!
