Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

10:09 AM EDT Tuesday 15 July 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

Hazards:

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h

Local rainfall amounts possibly in excess of 50 mm

Risk of a tornado

When: Late this morning through this evening. Utility outages are possible.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Strong wind gusts can damage trees, buildings and overturn vehicles. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm