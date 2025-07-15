Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

10:19 AM EDT Tuesday 15 July 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

At 10:18 AM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain. Local utility outages are likely. Damage to roofs, fences, soft shelters or trees is likely. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility.

Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. If you hear roaring wind, see a funnel cloud, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm. For more information: ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency.