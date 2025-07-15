Breaking News

Marathon OPP – 15 Charges Laid against Driver, Passenger & CMV Company Owner

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, officers conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer hauling a livestock trailer that was travelling southeast on Highway 17. During the stop, officers observed the driver and passenger attempting to switch seats.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old from Southgate Township, was charged with the following offences:

  • Fail to surrender completed daily inspection report
  • Fail to surrender daily log
  • Drive commercial motor vehicle without required inspection
  • Drive commercial motor vehicle with air brake – no endorsement
  • Drive commercial motor vehicle – improper licence
  • Drive commercial motor vehicle with no ELD
  • Driver of commercial motor vehicle – fail to surrender proof of insurance

A 41-year-old passenger from Dundalk was charged with:

  • Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report
  • Smoke in forest area while walking or working
  • Hold lighted tobacco in prohibited place

Further, the OPP charged the CMV operating company with:

  • Fail to ensure daily inspection is conducted properly
  • Permit operation of vehicles with air brakes – no endorsement on licence
  • Permit person with improper licence to drive commercial motor vehicle
  • Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with required ELD information packet
  • Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with ELD as required

The OPP reminds all road users that highway safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe unsafe vehicles or driving behaviours, contact the OPP’s non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. For urgent or life-threatening situations, call 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.

