Marathon OPP – 15 Charges Laid against Driver, Passenger & CMV Company Owner

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, officers conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer hauling a livestock trailer that was travelling southeast on Highway 17. During the stop, officers observed the driver and passenger attempting to switch seats.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old from Southgate Township, was charged with the following offences:

Fail to surrender completed daily inspection report

Fail to surrender daily log

Drive commercial motor vehicle without required inspection

Drive commercial motor vehicle with air brake – no endorsement

Drive commercial motor vehicle – improper licence

Drive commercial motor vehicle with no ELD

Driver of commercial motor vehicle – fail to surrender proof of insurance

A 41-year-old passenger from Dundalk was charged with:

Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report

Smoke in forest area while walking or working

Hold lighted tobacco in prohibited place

Further, the OPP charged the CMV operating company with:

Fail to ensure daily inspection is conducted properly

Permit operation of vehicles with air brakes – no endorsement on licence

Permit person with improper licence to drive commercial motor vehicle

Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with required ELD information packet

Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with ELD as required

The OPP reminds all road users that highway safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe unsafe vehicles or driving behaviours, contact the OPP’s non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. For urgent or life-threatening situations, call 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.