On Sunday, July 13, 2025, officers conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer hauling a livestock trailer that was travelling southeast on Highway 17. During the stop, officers observed the driver and passenger attempting to switch seats.
As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old from Southgate Township, was charged with the following offences:
- Fail to surrender completed daily inspection report
- Fail to surrender daily log
- Drive commercial motor vehicle without required inspection
- Drive commercial motor vehicle with air brake – no endorsement
- Drive commercial motor vehicle – improper licence
- Drive commercial motor vehicle with no ELD
- Driver of commercial motor vehicle – fail to surrender proof of insurance
A 41-year-old passenger from Dundalk was charged with:
- Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report
- Smoke in forest area while walking or working
- Hold lighted tobacco in prohibited place
Further, the OPP charged the CMV operating company with:
- Fail to ensure daily inspection is conducted properly
- Permit operation of vehicles with air brakes – no endorsement on licence
- Permit person with improper licence to drive commercial motor vehicle
- Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with required ELD information packet
- Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with ELD as required
The OPP reminds all road users that highway safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe unsafe vehicles or driving behaviours, contact the OPP’s non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. For urgent or life-threatening situations, call 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.
- Nipigon OPP – ATV Driver charged with Impaired - July 15, 2025
- Marathon OPP – 15 Charges Laid against Driver, Passenger & CMV Company Owner - July 15, 2025
- OPP – Be Safe on Ontario’s Waterways - July 14, 2025