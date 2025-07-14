Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

2:17 PM EDT Monday 14 July 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Thunderstorms may become severe with hazardous conditions this afternoon into early this evening.

What:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h

Hail up to toonie size

Heavy downpours

When: This afternoon into early this evening.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop over the region this afternoon and move eastward. Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible. Be prepared for severe weather.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover in a basement or interior room. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.