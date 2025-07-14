Monday Morning News – July 14

Breaking News

Weather: Air Quality Statement in Effect

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. 40% chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke. Low 11.
  • Tuesday – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke early in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 22. Humidex 30. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tuesday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 12.
