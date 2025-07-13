Fog Advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) ENDED

At 9:53 a.m. this fog advisory has ended.

5:11 AM EDT Sunday 13 July 2025

Fog Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Locally dense fog has developed and is expected to persist into early this morning before dissipating.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.