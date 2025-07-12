Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 12

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 11.

Chapleau 12 (CHA012) was a 0.1 hectare fire 0.3 kilometers from Kinogama Lake. This fire is now out.

At the time of this update there are 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All 7 fires are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is a mixture of moderate to high across the Northeast Region with the exception of the Ottawa valley area which has a low fire hazard.