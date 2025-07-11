No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 10.
At the time of this update there are 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All 7 fires are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is a mixture of low to moderate across the central and southern section of the region with some pockets of high hazard developing. The fire hazard is high to extreme across the northern section of the Northeast Region.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 11 - July 11, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 10 - July 10, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 9 - July 9, 2025