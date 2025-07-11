Breaking News

Friday Morning News – July 11

Weather:

  • Today – Clearing. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Low 15.
  • Saturday – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
  • Saturday Evening – Cloudy periods with 60% chance of showers. Low 11.

News Tidbits:

  • EDF Power Solutions Development Inc. would like to install between 30 and 35 turbines about 10 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie. If SSM Council gives their support – it will take two to three years of community, municipal and indigenous consultation and engagement. EDF is in negotiations with a potential First Nation partner to strike a formal equity partnership.

 

