East Algoma OPP – Officers Lay 27th Impaired Drivng Charge

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a red car travelling eastbound on Highway 17 within the Town of Thessalon. The vehicle was reported to be weaving in and out of traffic.

While stopped in a construction zone, the driver of the red car was observed waving a baseball bat out of the window and smoking from a pipe. Police located the vehicle near Melwel Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined that the individual was impaired by an intoxicating substance. The driver was arrested and transported to the Blind River Detachment for further testing.

David VIOLETTE, 55 years old from Campbell River, BC was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 4, 2025. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring our roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads.