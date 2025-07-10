Nipigon OPP – Stunt Driving Charge Laid, 57km over

On July 5, 2025, at just before 11:00 a.m. members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were on general patrol conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon.

Utilizing the Lidar speed measuring device the officer recorded the vehicle travelling at 147 km/hr., in a posted 90 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 23-year-old male from Quebec has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.