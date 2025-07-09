Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – July 9

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 11.\
  • Thursday – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Thursday Evening – Clear. Low 11.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Open House today at the Legion for the new powerline from Wawa to Timmins.
