Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 11.\
- Thursday – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
- Thursday Evening – Clear. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Open House today at the Legion for the new powerline from Wawa to Timmins.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – July 9 - July 9, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – July 8th - July 8, 2025
- Monday Morning News – July 7 - July 7, 2025