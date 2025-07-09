Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 9

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 8:

Cochrane 13 (COC013) is located 38 kilometres east of the community of Peawanuck, is 50 hectares in size and is being observed.

Cochrane 14 (COC014) is 52 hectares in size and located 13 kilometres northeast of the Poplar River. This fire is being observed.

At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among them, 1 is under control and 7 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is a mixture of low to moderate across the central and southern section of the region and is high across the northern section of the Northeast Region.