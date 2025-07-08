Tuesday Morning News – July 8th

Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 13.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Wednesday Evening – Clear. Low 11.
