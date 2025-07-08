Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 8th

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Haliburton 6 (HAL006) is 0.1 hectare fire located on a small island in Lingham Lake. This fire is being held.

Cochrane 10 (COC010) is 32 hectares in size and is located approximately 23 kilometres north of the Otter River in the far north. This fire is being observed.

Cochrane 11 (COC011) is located 20 kilometres southeast of the Severn River, is 69 hectares in size and is being monitored.

Cochrane 12 (COC012) is 109 hectares in size and located 3 kilometres north of the Dickey River. This fire is being observed.

There are currently 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast. One is being held and 5 are being observed.

The fire hazard is low across the central and southern section of the region and moderate to high with a few pockets of extreme values across the northern section of the Northeast Region.