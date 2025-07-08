Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 8th

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Haliburton 6 (HAL006) is 0.1 hectare fire located on a small island in Lingham Lake. This fire is being held.
- Cochrane 10 (COC010) is 32 hectares in size and is located approximately 23 kilometres north of the Otter River in the far north. This fire is being observed.
- Cochrane 11 (COC011) is located 20 kilometres southeast of the Severn River, is 69 hectares in size and is being monitored.
- Cochrane 12 (COC012) is 109 hectares in size and located 3 kilometres north of the Dickey River. This fire is being observed.
There are currently 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast. One is being held and 5 are being observed.
The fire hazard is low across the central and southern section of the region and moderate to high with a few pockets of extreme values across the northern section of the Northeast Region.
