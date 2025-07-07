Breaking News

Power Lines Taken Down on George Street

On July 1st the Wawa Fire Department was called to George Street because of reports of a downed power line. There was a power line down and firefighters blocked the street preventing any travel along the street.

After a short wait, A technician from Algoma Power came and flipped the switch at the pole, and removed the line from the street.

Brenda Stockton
