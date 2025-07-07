Monday Morning News – July 7

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 10.
- Tuesday – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the morning then 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 21.
- Tuesday Night – Cloudy. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Glad to hear that evacuees from Sandy Lake First Nation are beginning to return home after nearly a month in Kapuskasing
- A favourite thing to do with visitors is to take the Agawa Canyon Tour Train. This year they are offering trips with programming from the Bushplane museum and Entomica Insectarium. Visit the tour train site for details
