MACKAY, R. Neil

December 2, 1942 – June 30, 2025

R. Neil Mackay at the age of 82, passed away suddenly on Monday June 30, 2025, in Missinabie, Ontario, surrounded by the wilderness he loved so deeply.

Born on December 2, 1942, Neil was a proud graduate of the University of Waterloo and spent his professional life as an Electrical Engineer in System Planning for Ontario Hydro. His career was marked by innovation and dedication, including the creation of a comprehensive overview for a small hydro development utilizing Newpost Creek in May of 1990—a project that sparked a lifelong connection with the area and the indigenous community. Having grown up on a farm and owning and operating his own farm Neil had a deep appreciation for nature. A longtime member of the Mount Forest Pipe Band, Neil’s love of music and tradition brought him much happiness over the years. From earlier experiences in Northern Ontario, he eventually relocated to an area he found joy and peace, Missinabie.

Neil is survived by his wife, Mary Katerina (Knez), and their children; Robert (Sherry) and Cameron. He was a cherished grandfather to Amanda, Damon, Jared, Nicholas, and Craig. He is also survived by his siblings Richard, Malcolm (Debbie), and Joan (Love). Neil will be fondly remembered. His presence and wisdom will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

At his request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. There will be no funeral services at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.